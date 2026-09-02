CNA Explains: Why is SIA staying invested in loss-making Air India, and can its long-term bet pay off?

A record annual loss, billions of dollars being spent on a major overhaul and a request for US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from its owners.

These are among the challenges facing Air India as it attempts to rebuild itself into a major global airline, while external pressures including high fuel costs and geopolitical disruptions add to the strain on its finances.

Yet Singapore Airlines (SIA) continues to hold a 25.1 per cent stake in the Indian carrier and has said it remains committed to the long-term investment.

“We have never had any illusion that it is an easy path. Way back when we started the joint venture with our partner Tata Sons to set up Vistara, we knew at that point in time that it is a long game,” SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said at a results briefing in May.

So why is SIA prepared to stay invested despite Air India's losses? How much more capital might it have to put in? And what would have to happen for the investment to pay off?

Why is SIA still betting on Air India?

The answer lies largely in the size and potential of India's aviation market.

SIA has identified India as an important part of its “multi-hub strategy”. Its stake in Air India gives the airline direct exposure to that market and access to its domestic advantages, said Dr Rohit Kumar Rawat, assistant professor at Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation

India is already one of the world's largest aviation markets, with passenger traffic having grown by about 10 per cent to 12 per cent annually over the past decade. Passenger traffic is projected to reach nearly 1.1 billion by 2040.

Air India's scale also gives SIA access to assets that would be difficult for a new entrant to replicate, including its extensive domestic network, traffic rights and airport slots.

Delhi and Mumbai could develop into stronger international connecting hubs, allowing Air India to capture some of the traffic that currently flows through Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian hubs, Dr Rawat told CNA.

If Air India’s transformation succeeds, SIA would therefore stand to participate in the future value created by the enlarged airline, Dr Rawat added.

“In simple terms, SIA is investing in the future economics of the Indian aviation market, not the current financial performance of Air India,” he said.

That is also why Air India's current losses do not necessarily mean the investment has failed.

SIA's bet is that the value of the airline after its transformation could outweigh the money and time needed to get there.