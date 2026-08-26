Timeline: How SIA's India bet led to a 25.1% stake in Air India

SINGAPORE: Long regarded as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, India is proving a challenging bet for Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Air India Group posted a record US$2 billion loss in the last financial year, contributing to co-owner Singapore Airlines (SIA) reporting a net loss of S$76 million (US$58.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026. With the airline also reportedly seeking about US$1.5 billion in fresh equity, it could be years before SIA's investment bears fruit.

Here's a timeline of how a joint venture with an Indian conglomerate to launch a new airline ultimately resulted in SIA becoming a co-owner of Air India.

February 1995: First formal attempt

Tata and SIA first sought to establish a jointly owned full-service airline in India in the 1990s.

The proposal was formally submitted to India's foreign investment promotion board in February 1995. It was later cleared and referred for further government consideration, with a Wall Street Journal report in January 1997 valuing the proposed venture at about US$600 million.

However, the venture did not proceed. In 1997, the Indian government adopted a new civil aviation policy that barred foreign airlines from holding equity in Indian domestic carriers.

2000-2001: Air India bid

Tata and SIA next attempted to acquire an interest in an existing carrier rather than establishing a new airline, jointly bidding for a 40 per cent stake in Air India, which was then state-owned.

However, SIA would later withdraw from the Air India bid.

September 2012: India permits foreign airline to invest up to 49 per cent

India's Cabinet approved a proposal allowing foreign airlines to acquire up to a 49 per cent stake in Indian companies operating scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services, subject to government approval and requirements that substantial ownership and effective control remain vested in Indian nationals.

September 2013: Tata-SIA airline joint venture announced

SIA and Tata Sons announced plans to establish a full-service Indian airline based in New Delhi, with the former owning a 49 per cent share and the latter a 51 per cent share.

"We have always been a strong believer in the growth potential of India's aviation sector and are excited about the opportunity to partner Tata Sons in contributing to the future expansion of the market," said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong then.

"Tata Sons is one of the most established and respected names in India. With the recent liberalisation, the time is right to jointly bring consumers a fresh new option for full-service air travel. We are confident the joint venture airline will help to stimulate market demand and provide economic benefits to India."

In its annual report for the 2013/14 fiscal year, SIA said it invested S$4.9 million (US$3.9 million) in the joint venture.

April 2014: Aviation ministry clearance

SIA informed the Singapore Exchange (SGX) that the Tata-SIA joint venture had received a No Objection Certificate from India’s aviation ministry, and would proceed to apply for an air operator’s permit.

January 2015: Vistara takes flight

Tata-SIA Airlines, more commonly known by its brand name Vistara, commenced operations on Jan 9, 2015.

By September that year, Tata and SIA had reportedly invested a combined 5 billion rupees (US$75 million), against an initial funding commitment of about 6 billion rupees.

SIA said in its 2014/2015 annual report it injected S$25.7 million into Vistara, retaining its 49 per cent stake in the airline.

In a letter to shareholders, then-SIA chairman Stephen Lee said he was “positive about its prospects, given the huge potential of the Indian market for sustained growth in both domestic and international travel”.