Inside the investigation bureau in Singapore that examines data from a 'black box' after a plane crash

PEOPLE SKILLS, EYE FOR DETAIL

As marine and rail investigation processes are largely similar to aviation investigations, from collecting evidence to conducting interviews, investigators from different disciplines often help one another.

Nonetheless, they come with relevant educational background and industry experience.

“In the aviation domain, we typically look at pilots, licensed aircraft engineers and also air traffic controllers. For the marine sector itself, we have ship captains with very rich experience. And for rail, we have people who have previously operated on rail systems,” said Mr Ng.

He noted that TSIB investigators typically work on “very large projects with many people” from different backgrounds, so having good interpersonal skills is necessary.

Individually, a good investigator should be objective and open-minded, as “a subjective person will typically be swayed”. They should be able to focus on the facts of the case and develop hypotheses "without being biased by their background”, added Mr Ng.

An investigator also acts as the key aggregator of information – not so much the subject matter expert.

“You will be supplemented by experts, such as aviation doctors, in their own field. Their views are really important to help you proceed with the case,” he explained.

“The investigator actually has a very prime role to aggregate all this information, provide an objective view of the occurrence and develop analyses to arrive at the conclusions.”

But there is one trait that could make or break a case – “an eye for detail”, he said.

“The devil is really in the details. Sometimes, being able to find that detail would mean a breakthrough in a case.”