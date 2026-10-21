Singapore haze: Is your old air purifier still effective, and how much does it cost to run one?

SINGAPORE: With haze affecting air quality in Singapore in recent weeks, households may be dusting off air purifiers bought years ago.

But can an air purifier that has been sitting unused still work effectively? How often should its filters be replaced, and how much would it cost to keep one running throughout the day?

The National Environment Agency (NEA) recommends using portable air purifiers to further reduce indoor haze particles.



CNA spoke to experts and retailers about how to use air purifiers effectively and what households should know about costs and maintenance.

CAN AN OLD PURIFIER STILL WORK EFFECTIVELY?

An air purifier that has been left unused for several years should generally still work, provided it was stored in a dry, pest-free environment, said Professor Steve Yim, director of Nanyang Technological University's Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Health.

Before switching it on again, households should check the power cord and test all fan speeds, he advised.

As for the filters, unused high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that remain sealed in their original plastic packaging do not significantly degrade over time.

However, filters that have been opened or previously used may be affected by moisture, which can encourage mould or bacterial growth, Prof Yim said.

Activated carbon filters can also absorb odours and gases from the surrounding air even when the purifier is switched off.

"Given the seriousness of the current haze situation, it is recommended to change (to) a new filter," he said.

Professor Rajasekhar Balasubramanian, NUS Keppel Professor in Sustainability Solutions at the National University of Singapore's College of Design and Engineering, suggested that households keep spare HEPA filters on hand as a precaution.

But how do you tell whether the entire purifier needs replacing?

Signs to look out for include weaker airflow, unusual noises, lingering odours or a visibly clogged filter, a Dyson spokesperson said.

A Philips spokesperson noted that many of these warning signs could be caused by a clogged filter rather than a faulty appliance.

Consumers should therefore try replacing the filter and cleaning the unit before deciding whether to buy a new one. If problems persist, the purifier itself may be worn out and need replacing.

When storing an air purifier between haze episodes, Dyson recommends switching it off, unplugging it and wiping it down.

The filter should be left fitted to prevent dust from entering the internal airflow paths, while the appliance should be stored upright in a clean, dry indoor location away from direct sunlight and humidity.

Before using it again, consumers should check that the airflow paths are clear and replace the filter if necessary.