CNA Explains: Are air purifiers effective against haze, and how do you choose one for your home?

What should I look for when buying an air purifier?

The key air pollutant of concern during haze is PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller. Each particle is about 300 to 400 times smaller than human hair, said Prof Balasubramanian.

To deal with contaminants of such a small size, buyers should look for high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, or those with high minimum efficiency reporting values (MERV) rating, experts said.

Prof Balasubramanian said to take note of the particle size the air purifier is designed to remove.

"We are talking about less than 2.5 microns or micrometres, or sometimes it could be even smaller than 1 micron. So it is important to ensure that the air purifier that you are considering purchasing has been designed to remove such small particles efficiently."

Three experts from the Indoor Air Quality Research Unit at NUS' Department of the Built Environment said HEPA targets 0.3-micron particles, which is the most penetrating particle size.

"By definition a HEPA filter removes 99.97 per cent of 0.3 microns size. Transboundary haze is essentially very small particles, with a large proportion near the 0.3 microns size range," Associate Professor Tham Kwok Wai, Associate Professor David Cheong and Professor Chandra Sekhar said.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Associate Professor Steve Yim said: "People with respiratory conditions may need filters with a larger MERV rating. For MERV rating of at least 14, the filter can remove at least 75 per cent of particulates with a size between 0.3 to 1 micron and 90 per cent with size 1 to 3 microns."

What else do I need in an air purifier?

Another factor to look out for in an air purifier: The clean air delivery rate (CADR), which measures the purifier's effectiveness based on room space and the volume of clean air produced.

This shows how well dust, pollen and smoke – the three most common indoor air pollutants – are removed from the air you breathe, the three NUS experts said.

National Environment Agency (NEA) guidelines state that the smoke CADR of an air purifier, measured in cubic metres per hour, should be at least five times the volume of the room, measured in cubic metres.

While you might be tempted to buy a large air purifier to cover a bigger space, such an air purifier not only costs more, but can be noisier and consume more power. Instead, consider using more than one small air purifier, located at separate ends of a large room, Prof Balasubramanian said.