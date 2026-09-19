Air quality back at unhealthy levels in central Singapore

On Friday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its daily haze advisory that the 24-hour PSI was forecast to be in the high moderate to low unhealthy range.



There is a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore as the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the east-southeast or southeast, it said.

"Dry conditions persisted over southern Sumatra and Kalimantan," said NEA, adding that smoke plumes from fires in Kalimantan were observed to drift towards Singapore.



Some smoke plumes were also observed in southern Sumatra, it added.

Dry conditions are forecast to continue over parts of southern Sumatra and Kalimantan.

