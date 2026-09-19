Air quality back at unhealthy levels in central Singapore
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the central region hit 102 at 1pm.
SINGAPORE: Air quality in the central region of Singapore returned to the unhealthy range on Saturday (Sep 19).
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) in the region hit 102 at 1pm, crossing into the unhealthy band.
Air quality remained in the moderate range for the other regions of the country.
PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.
The central region last recorded unhealthy air quality on Thursday evening. On Tuesday, all five regions of Singapore recorded unhealthy air quality levels, marking the first time this has happened since September 2019.
On Friday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its daily haze advisory that the 24-hour PSI was forecast to be in the high moderate to low unhealthy range.
There is a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore as the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the east-southeast or southeast, it said.
"Dry conditions persisted over southern Sumatra and Kalimantan," said NEA, adding that smoke plumes from fires in Kalimantan were observed to drift towards Singapore.
Some smoke plumes were also observed in southern Sumatra, it added.