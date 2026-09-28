Air quality in three Singapore regions in unhealthy range

SINGAPORE: Air quality in the central, southern and western parts of Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Monday (Sep 28).

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings for the central and southern regions first hit 104 and 103 respectively at 8pm.

The air quality in the western region joined the unhealthy range at 9pm, with a PSI reading of 101.

As of 10pm, the PSI readings for the central, southern and western regions were 112, 108 and 104 respectively.

The readings for the northern and eastern regions remained in the moderate range.

PSI readings have dipped in and out of the unhealthy range over the past weeks.