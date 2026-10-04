Air quality back in unhealthy range in central Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality in central Singapore entered the unhealthy range again at 9pm on Sunday (Oct 4), while readings in the other four regions remained moderate.

At 9pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in the central region was 101. The readings in the other regions were 82 in the east, 83 in the west, 76 in the south and 78 in the north.

The 1-hour PM2.5 reading at 9pm, which reflects air quality at a single point in time, was in the elevated band in the central region.

In an update earlier on Sunday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra continued to drift towards Singapore and the surrounding region. Smoke haze was also observed from fires in Kalimantan.

Dry weather is expected to continue over Singapore and the surrounding region on Monday.

There remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore under the prevailing southeasterly or southwesterly winds, NEA said.

The 24-hour PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the high moderate to low unhealthy range, the agency added.