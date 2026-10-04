Air quality back into unhealthy range in central, west Singapore

SINGAPORE: Air quality in central and western Singapore deteriorated overnight and entered the unhealthy range on Monday (Oct 5).

At 6am, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in the central region was 110, while the west recorded 102. The air quality in the rest of Singapore remained in the moderate band.

The 1-hour PM2.5 readings at 6am, which reflect air quality at a single point in time, were in the elevated band in the central and western regions, and in the normal range elsewhere.

In an update earlier on Sunday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said moderate to dense smoke plumes from southern Sumatra continued to drift towards Singapore and the surrounding region. Smoke haze was also observed from fires in Kalimantan.

Dry weather is expected to continue over Singapore and the surrounding region on Monday.

There remains a risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore under the prevailing southeasterly or southwesterly winds, NEA said.

The 24-hour PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the high moderate to low unhealthy range, the agency added.