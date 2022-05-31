How inspections at night unravelled a S$1.25 million subletting scheme on Airbnb and HomeAway

SINGAPORE: Inspections at night at rented properties in the heart of Singapore helped unravel a former real estate agent’s scheme to sublet homes for short-term accommodation.

Simon Chan Chai Wan, 57, was fined about S$1.16 million on Monday (May 30) for providing such accommodation on platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway.

His girlfriend Zhao Jing, 43, was fined S$84,000 for helping him in the scheme by renting two properties and managing the online accounts.

The fine given to Chan was the largest amount handed out to a person in Singapore for such offences, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Monday.

Chan rented out 14 properties – two under Zhao and the remaining under companies HTM Solutions, HTM Management and SNS Infotech Global – between Jun 30, 2017 and July 2018.

They were directors of HTM Solutions and HTM Management for certain periods between 2016 and 2018, and Chan was also the former director of SNS Infotech Global.

Chan chose properties in the central areas of Singapore – River Valley and Orchard Road – as well as Keppel Bay, Tanjong Pagar and Telok Ayer.

The properties were rented for several months to a year and Chan paid between S$3,700 to S$4,200 per month to the property owners.

But at no time did either Chan or Zhao tell the owners they were being sublet for short-term accommodation.

Under URA regulations, all private residential properties rented out for accommodation purposes must have a minimum stay duration of three consecutive months.