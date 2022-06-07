Why a former real estate agent was fined less than the S$1.25m revenue for subletting apartments on Airbnb, HomeAway

SINGAPORE: Last Monday (May 30), a former real estate agent was fined about S$1.16 million for a subletting scheme that drew a revenue of more than S$1.25 million.

Simon Chan Chai Wan, 57, pleaded to nine charges under the Planning Act after providing short-term accommodation on platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway.

His girlfriend Zhao Jing was fined S$84,000 for helping him in the scheme.

The fine handed to Chan was the largest amount given to a person in Singapore for such offences. Under URA regulations, a minimum stay of three consecutive months applies to all private residential properties rented out for accommodation purposes

As part of the scheme, Chan rented out 14 properties – two under Zhao and the others under companies HTM Solutions, HTM Management and SNS Infotech Global – between Jun 30, 2017 and July 2018.

The couple took turns being directors of HTM Solutions and HTM Management for periods of time between 2016 and 2018, and Chan was also the former director of SNS Infotech Global.

The properties were mainly in prime areas of Singapore, including Orchard Road, River Valley, Tanjong Pagar and Keppel Bay.

When he rented the properties from the owners, he did not tell them he would sublet them out.

The scheme pulled in S$1,254,907.78 over 13 months – a monthly average of more than S$96,500.