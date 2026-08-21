MOM looking into claims airport wheelchair assistant had S$5 docked from pay for being 11 seconds late

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is looking into claims that a wheelchair assistant at Changi Airport had S$5 (US$3.90) docked from his pay for being 11 seconds late for work.

"We are aware of this case and have contacted Aventa Services, the employer of the affected employee, to establish the nature and extent of the deductions," said the ministry on Friday (Aug 21) in response to CNA's queries.

"If it is determined that the deduction is unauthorised or excessive, MOM will take appropriate enforcement actions accordingly."

Last week, ground-handling company SATS said it was looking into the allegations that its “service partner” had docked the wheelchair assistant’s pay for being 11 seconds late.

It said it had sought clarification from Aventa Services, which was responding directly to queries from the manpower ministry.

The matter came to light after Ms Juliet Low, CEO of company Maid Without Borders, detailed in a LinkedIn post a conversation she had with the elderly wheelchair service worker who was helping her husband on Aug 7.

Ms Low told CNA that she asked to see his payslip, which he showed her on his phone.

“His payslip literally wrote ‘11 seconds late’,” she said, further explaining that the payslip said “something to the extent of deduction and penalty”.

CNA has contacted the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) for more information.

According to manpower regulations, employers may make salary deductions for an employee’s absence from work. The authorised salary deductions are listed in the Employment Act.

The deduction cannot exceed the employee’s salary for the period of absence. For example, if an employee is 30 minutes late, only 30 minutes’ salary can be deducted.

In this case, if 11 seconds were to equate to S$5, that would mean the worker was earning about S$1,636 every hour, or S$13,091 for an eight-hour day.

"All employers should have a duty of care and responsibility towards their employees. Employers may only make salary deductions for reasons authorised under the Employment Act," said MOM on Friday.

It added that employers cannot impose a larger salary deduction than the period of absence by characterising it as a penalty or fine.

If employers make such unauthorised or excessive deductions from employees' salaries, it may amount to failure to pay salaries in accordance with the Employment Act, which is an offence.

"If an offence is established, MOM will take appropriate enforcement action, taking into account the employer’s rectification measures, the severity of the offence etc. This could include issuing a stern warning, and in severe cases, prosecuting the employer for the offence," said the ministry.

It added that employees who have unauthorised or excessive salary deductions may file a claim with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management, which will help workers in their salary recovery if lapses are found.