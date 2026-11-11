Fintech firm Airwallex to invest S$2 billion in Singapore, create around 250 jobs over five years
The company, which operates a financial and payments platform for businesses, also opened its expanded office space in Guoco Tower on Wednesday (Nov 11).
SINGAPORE: Australian-founded fintech company Airwallex on Wednesday (Nov 11) announced its plans to invest more than S$2 billion (US$1.6 billion) in Singapore over the next five years.
The firm also intends to increase its workforce in Singapore to over 1,000 employees in the same time frame, up from around 750 today.
These announcements came as Airwallex officially opened its expanded office, which serves as its global co-headquarters. The company’s other co-headquarters is located in San Francisco.
Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex operates a financial and payments platform for businesses, offering multi-currency accounts, high-speed international transfers and online payments, among other services.
Airwallex opened its Singapore office on the 20th floor of Guoco Tower in February 2023, before taking additional space on the 33rd floor. It will now add office space on the 35th floor, with another floor scheduled for occupancy early next year.
That will bring its total office footprint in Singapore to 80,000 sq ft over four floors.
“Singapore is central to our global ambitions,” said Mr Arnold Chan, Airwallex’s Asia-Pacific general manager.
“Its talent, innovation ecosystem and connectivity make it a natural home for one of our global co-headquarters, and a key base for driving our next phase of growth,” he said.
The company said the planned investment will support its continued growth in Singapore, including expanding its product innovation and technology capabilities, and strengthening its global and regional operations.
It intends to focus on building specialised, high-value capabilities in product development, engineering and AI to create opportunities for local talent to contribute to the company’s global operations and innovation.
“We welcome Airwallex’s continued investment in Singapore,” said Mr Herman Loh, co-head of Singapore’s digital industry at the Economic Development Board.
He said it will create exciting new job opportunities, and also highlights Singapore’s position as a key hub for fintech innovation.
Airwallex said Singapore supports the company’s expansion across Southeast Asia and plays an important role in global operations.
Locally, the firm reported a 90 per cent increase in revenue for the first half of 2026 compared with the same period a year ago. Transaction volume also grew 90 per cent.
Airwallex’s customers in Singapore include Far East Flora, Stryv, Circles and Moom Health.
News of Airwallex’s investment comes as other financial services companies open new facilities in Singapore.
Last month, multi-currency e-wallet operator Revolut announced that it signed a five-year lease for 8,880 sq ft of office space in Collyer Quay Centre, with the opening scheduled for early next year.
Revolut also committed to investing nearly S$350 million in Singapore over the next five years.
Meanwhile, Visa said this month that it would open a new Solution Centre in Paya Lebar Green, which will bring together 1,500 employees from technology, product, cybersecurity, engineering and innovation teams.