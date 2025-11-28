Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang to make way for redevelopment; new mosque in Tengah to adopt its name
The new mosque in Tengah is estimated to be completed in the early 2030s.
SINGAPORE: The Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang will close to make way for redevelopment plans in the area, with a new mosque in Tengah to adopt its name after the former goes.
The move is expected to take place when construction on the new mosque is completed in the early 2030s, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said.
Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim announced this during prayers at Al-Firdaus Mosque on Friday (Nov 28).
Al-Firdaus Mosque, which has served the Muslim community in Choa Chu Kang for 63 years, is "located on a large land parcel intended for longer-term redevelopment", MUIS said in a statement, noting that it is a key place of worship for Muslim residents and workers in the area.
It will continue to operate "until greater certainty of the development plans" and until the new mosque in Tengah is completed, to ensure that Muslim residents will continue to be served.
The new mosque will be constructed with increased capacity and resources to serve congregants in Tengah, Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang. Design development is slated to begin in 2027, with construction expected to be completed in the early 2030s.
The new mosque in Tengah will be named Al-Firdaus to honour and preserve the mosque’s legacy.
"This decision was made in consultation with the Al-Firdaus Mosque management board, to enable future generations to appreciate and remember the mosque’s significance in the community," said MUIS.
The development of the new mosque in Tengah will be overseen by a committee comprising local stakeholders, including representatives from the Al-Khair, Al-Firdaus, and Ar-Raudhah mosque management boards.
"This collaborative model is similar to the approach for the mosque in Tampines North, tapping on the collective wisdom and expertise of mosque management boards to ensure that the various needs of the community in the area are considered in the planning and designing of the new mosque," added MUIS.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in March that new mosques will be built in Tengah and Tampines.