Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang to make way for redevelopment; new mosque in Tengah to adopt its name

SINGAPORE: The Al-Firdaus Mosque in Choa Chu Kang will close to make way for redevelopment plans in the area, with a new mosque in Tengah to adopt its name after the former goes.

The move is expected to take place when construction on the new mosque is completed in the early 2030s, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim announced this during prayers at Al-Firdaus Mosque on Friday (Nov 28).

Al-Firdaus Mosque, which has served the Muslim community in Choa Chu Kang for 63 years, is "located on a large land parcel intended for longer-term redevelopment", MUIS said in a statement, noting that it is a key place of worship for Muslim residents and workers in the area.

It will continue to operate "until greater certainty of the development plans" and until the new mosque in Tengah is completed, to ensure that Muslim residents will continue to be served.

The new mosque will be constructed with increased capacity and resources to serve congregants in Tengah, Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang. Design development is slated to begin in 2027, with construction expected to be completed in the early 2030s.