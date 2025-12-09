‘Rich human dimension’: How the Albatross File sheds further light on Singapore’s separation from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: The public may be familiar with how Singapore gained independence 60 years ago, but newly declassified documents and handwritten notes by Dr Goh Keng Swee provide a firsthand view of how an “unexpected outcome” was reached.

“There are no dramatic new revelations … (Singapore’s founding prime minister) Mr Lee (Kuan Yew) told most of the story in his own memoirs,” said Mr Janadas Devan, senior advisor to the Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

“But what you have here is the rich human dimension … their passion, their emotions and their disagreements,” added Singapore’s former chief of government communications.

Mr Janadas was speaking to a CNA special podcast about the Albatross File exhibition and book, launched on Sunday (Dec 7), which focus on Dr Goh Keng Swee’s once-secret file.

The file is a collection of documents, handwritten notes and Cabinet papers that the late Dr Goh kept in the 10 months leading up to Singapore’s separation from Malaysia in August 1965.

Aside from being an important record of a pivotal moment in Singapore's history, the Albatross File provides insights into top-level discussions among both countries’ leaders in the weeks leading up to the separation.

Apart from looking at the contents of the Albatross File, the book also comprises excerpts of oral histories from key figures during that period, including Mr Lee and Dr Goh, who was then Singapore's finance minister.

Dr Goh was the minister who negotiated the separation of Singapore from Malaysia.

Some interviews were only recently declassified, which meant they could only be released five years or so after the interviewees’ deaths, noted Mr Janadas, who was the government’s coordinator for the Albatross File project.

“We took time to go over these oral histories, and we decided to put them all out to the public at one go because the oral histories flesh out what are in the Albatross File,” he said.