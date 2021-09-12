Rethinking alcohol addiction: Not a lack of willpower, but a mental disorder

SINGAPORE: If you’re seeking tough love, you won’t find it with Mr Ranjit Singh.

The 59-year-old counsellor at the National Addictions Management Service (NAMS) under the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) won’t implore a recovering person to stop using drugs or alcohol because he understands their position – and his empathy isn’t lip service.

He would simply speak the words he wishes he’d heard while trying to kick his own addictions when he was younger.

“When I work with someone, I sit down and I say yes, I can completely understand where you are. I've been there, done that. I know your current challenges, and I know why you need to use (drugs). I'm not here to stop you. At this point you need it … but let’s talk about this,” he told CNA.

“This is the language I use instead of saying, you need to stop drugs, or you take drugs then you go to prison. That doesn't work at all.”

This “zero-tolerance policy” doesn’t help with the rehabilitation part of recovery from addiction because it reinforces stigma, he said. “People aren’t coming forward (for help) for fear of getting arrested or going to prison.”

As a recovering person himself, Mr Singh knows “the addict himself wants to stop”, but might not know how to verbalise that desire.

“He may express it in a very disrespectful manner, very cocky, very self-entitled. It can be very challenging to deal with someone like us at that stage. Because we’re lost, we’re confused, frustrated and angry. Deep within, we have childlike behaviours,” he said.

Having battled similar demons since he took his first sip of alcohol at 14, Mr Singh knows how different his life may have turned out if he'd received the right help.

A "FULL BLOWN" ADDICTION

Alcohol first transformed Mr Singh from an awkward teenage boy, who couldn’t relate to the people around him, into someone who was bold, cool and relaxed, oozing with charm towards girls.

“This was a miracle drug for me. This was what I wanted,” he told CNA.