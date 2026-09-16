Aleksandar Duric on his remarkable sporting journey and giving back to Singapore

SINGAPORE: More than a decade after ending his professional football career, Aleksandar Duric is preparing for another major sporting assignment.

The former Singapore striker will be one of Team Singapore's two assistant chefs de mission at the Asian Games in Japan, drawing on a sporting career that has taken him from the Olympics to football.

Duric, 56, said his experience as a former athlete could help him support competitors before important events, whether by calming their nerves or helping them focus.

"Myself and my team, who are around me, our job is to support them,” he told CNA.

His new role is the latest chapter in a sporting journey that has spanned more than four decades.

A CHILDHOOD SHAPED BY HARDSHIP

Duric's own sporting journey began thousands of kilometres from Singapore.

Born in 1970, he grew up in Doboj, a small town in the former Yugoslavia – now part of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

As a child, he would collect items that could be sold to help his parents.

"Life was rough and tough. It wasn't easy to live because we weren't (a) rich family," he said.

"Next to my house in the village, we had like a big depot of rubbish. Every day after school, we will go look for bottles, papers, metals and sell that, and you make some small money.”