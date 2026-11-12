Alice Huang barred from re-entering Singapore; insufficient evidence she committed offences in Megaspeed probe: MHA

SINGAPORE: Former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang was issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore after police assessed that she knowingly provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in the company during investigations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Nov 12).

In February 2026, after consulting the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed any offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations for which Megaspeed was being investigated.

MHA said that police investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are ongoing, adding that none of the six people has been in Singapore since investigations began in February 2025.

It added that Huang's passport was returned on Feb 26, 2026, and she left Singapore the same day.

“Singapore is committed to upholding our reputation as a trusted and reliable business hub. We will not allow companies or individuals to misuse Singapore's business environment to engage in fraud or dishonest practices,” MHA said.

Singapore-based Megaspeed has come under scrutiny following reports that US intelligence officials suspected its former executive Huang of spying for Beijing. Huang is also involved in an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

INVESTIGATIONS INTO MEGASPEED, HUANG

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Customs began an independent investigation in February 2025 into several companies and their key officers over suspected offences involving potential false declarations in the purchase of servers and other related offences.

Megaspeed and its controllers were among those under investigation.

Huang, a Hong Kong resident, was investigated for her suspected involvement in the possible offences in Singapore, given her position as then-CEO, chairperson and one of the key controllers of Megaspeed.

She was not based in Singapore, and was not investigated for espionage, MHA said.

In a press conference on Mar 3, 2025, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said that the investigations were not based on any request from any country or sovereign entity.

On Jun 24, 2025, the US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a voluntary post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed with Huang present. This was the first time Singapore became aware of the US' interest in Megaspeed and Huang.

That same day, SPF interviewed Huang as part of its Megaspeed investigation and impounded her passport to secure her attendance, as she was not based in Singapore.

SERVER EXPORTS THROUGH SINGAPORE

Physical servers had been purchased by companies under investigation and exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market, MHA said.

The police were investigating whether the servers had subsequently been routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declarations made by the companies in Singapore.

SPF needed to verify the declarations against information and records in other jurisdictions, including the servers' origin and destination jurisdictions.

Singapore therefore sought information from the US and other destination jurisdictions to assist with its independent investigations, the ministry said.

In particular, the police sought information relating to Supermicro, a US-based supplier of servers, which was relevant to its investigations.

After Supermicro provided limited cooperation, SPF and AGC raised this issue with the US authorities at a meeting on Jul 7, 2025, requesting their assistance in securing the company's cooperation.

Since September 2025, SPF has repeated this request on several occasions to the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company," MHA said.

ENFORCEMENT ACTION

MHA also said Singapore had charged four individuals and four companies in court between February 2025 and July 2026 for offences including fraud by false representation in relation to the purchase of servers. Fraud by false representation carries a jail term of up to 20 years.

On Feb 27, 2025, three men were charged with fraud in a case involving the alleged movement of servers containing Nvidia chips.

Singaporeans Aaron Woon Guo Jie, 41, and Alan Wei Zhaolun, 49, were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit fraud on a supplier of servers, while Chinese national Li Ming, 51, was charged with fraud by false representation.

On Apr 2, 2026, Singaporean Jenny Lim, 51, was also charged in relation to the same investigation.

Nearly three months later, on Jul 1, police issued a prohibition of disposal order against a Good Class Bungalow valued at around S$55 million and seized about S$1 million in funds in connection with the investigation.

Four companies linked to the individuals - Aperia International, A-Speed Infotech, Aperia Cloud Services and Luxuriate Your Life - were also charged with related fraud offences.

Wei later faced fresh money-laundering charges on Jul 6, including one accusing him of laundering S$38 million in alleged criminal proceeds through the purchase of an S$55 million bungalow, bringing the total number of charges against him to 11.

SINGAPORE'S POSITION ON EXPORT CONTROLS

MHA said while Singapore does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries, it expects all companies operating here to take into account such regulations, including export controls, in their international business activities.

"Singapore does not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate other countries’ export controls through fraud or dishonest practices," it said.

"Our approach is clear. Singapore will conduct its own investigations independently, in accordance with our laws and based on the evidence available.

"We will cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate, and take firm enforcement action wherever the evidence warrants it."

MEGASPEED WILL COOPERATE WITH US AUTHORITIES

Earlier on Thursday, Megaspeed CEO and chairman James Tan Yong Pong said: "Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government.”

In the statement posted on the company's website, Tan said Megaspeed had cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security and "stands ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant US government authority".

Megaspeed has also retained a leading US law firm to conduct a “comprehensive census” of its graphics processing units and independently verify its export control compliance practices, he said.

"Megaspeed welcomes appropriate government scrutiny and is committed to demonstrating through concrete actions that it operates responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with applicable US laws," Tan added.