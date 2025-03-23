Cost pressures are global but in Singapore, government can provide help: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: While rising costs are a challenge all around the world, here in Singapore the government is able to help residents with it, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Mar 23).

“It's a global issue. Cost pressures, every country is facing, not just Singapore alone,” he said, during the Aljunied GRC stop of his previously announced series of constituency visits islandwide.

It was his second visit to an opposition-held ward in two consecutive weekends, after the release of the new electoral map on Mar 11.

“But at least here in Singapore, we can work together, we can provide some help for Singaporeans, and we can all overcome our challenges and work towards a better future in the years ahead, and look forward to the next 60 years and beyond, to a better future and a better Singapore,” he said.

SUPPORT MEASURES IN BUDGET 2025

Mr Wong was speaking at the Seniors' Connect @ Kovan Hub event, attended by about 2,000 seniors and residents.

Citing support measures in this year’s national budget, like the Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and SG60 vouchers, Mr Wong — who is also Finance Minister — told residents he hopes they will “at least provide some help for your cost of living”.

In his remarks, Mr Wong also addressed the needs of seniors here.

“We know there are many seniors, we hope you will continue to age well, live well, stay active, continue learning,” he said.

He encouraged them to continue participating actively in the many programmes around to support them.

Mr Wong also launched an SG60 time capsule, featuring 60 items of national, cultural or local significance from Aljunied GRC residents.