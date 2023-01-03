No prior appointment needed at COVID-19 vaccination centres from Jan 4: MOH
Previously, walk-ins were only allowed for those who are at least 50 years old, but appointments will no longer be needed at JTVCs and CVCs from Mondays to Saturdays.
SINGAPORE: From Wednesday (Jan 4), individuals from any age group will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVC) or Children Vaccination Centre (CVC) without prior appointment.
Previously, walk-ins were only allowed for those who are at least 50 years old, but the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Tuesday appointments will no longer be needed at JTVCs and CVCs from Mondays to Saturdays.
"On days where there is high demand for vaccination, particularly Saturdays, a longer waiting period should be expected," MOH added.
Children aged 12 years old and below must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the day of vaccination.
Those who are getting their vaccinations at polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics will still need to make appointments. However, seniors aged 80 years old and above do not need to do so for polyclinics.
MOH also announced that children aged six months to four years old will be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine at two JTVCs starting Jan 16.
The centres are located at Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Merah.
"This follows the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination’s recommendation on Dec 6, 2022 for the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine to be administered for primary vaccination series for this age group, as an alternative to the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine," the ministry said.
"The two JTVCs will also offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old to attain minimum protection."
The ministry reminded parents and guardians that the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine requires three doses taken eight weeks apart, as compared to two doses taken over eight weeks for the Moderna/Spikevax one.
"This means their children will require more vaccination visits and a longer period to achieve optimal protection," it said. "Parents or guardians should plan their child or ward’s appointments according to these recommended intervals."
Last month, the expert committee urged parents not to delay vaccination for their young children.
"While the risk of severe COVID-19 in young children is low, severe disease can still occur and they have had a higher risk of hospitalisation compared to older children who have been able to get vaccinated," it said.