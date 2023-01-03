No prior appointment needed at COVID-19 vaccination centres from Jan 4: MOH

SINGAPORE: From Wednesday (Jan 4), individuals from any age group will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at any Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres (JTVC) or Children Vaccination Centre (CVC) without prior appointment.

Previously, walk-ins were only allowed for those who are at least 50 years old, but the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Tuesday appointments will no longer be needed at JTVCs and CVCs from Mondays to Saturdays.

"On days where there is high demand for vaccination, particularly Saturdays, a longer waiting period should be expected," MOH added.

Children aged 12 years old and below must be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the day of vaccination.

Those who are getting their vaccinations at polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics will still need to make appointments. However, seniors aged 80 years old and above do not need to do so for polyclinics.

MOH also announced that children aged six months to four years old will be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine at two JTVCs starting Jan 16.