All taxi operators to raise their fares in March

SINGAPORE: Following ComfortDelGro's decision to raise fares from Mar 1, all other taxi operators in Singapore will follow suit from next month.

In response to media queries, the Public Transport Council (PTC) on Friday (Feb 25) said it has been informed that the other operators intend to raise their fares in March.

The operators are TransCab, Prime Taxi, Premier Taxi, Strides Taxi as well as yellow-top taxis, which are owned and operated independently by drivers.

"PTC has noted their fare increase and reminded the operators to apprise commuters about the new fares at least seven days in advance," said a spokesperson for the council.

This comes after ComfortDelGro - which operates about 60 per cent of Singapore's taxi population under the Comfort and CityCab brands - announced earlier this month it would raise flagdown fares across its entire fleet by 20 cents.

ComfortDelGro said the increase was "necessary" to help cabbies defray higher operating costs, noting the income of taxi drivers has been negatively impacted over the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. The operator will also be increasing its distance-timed and waiting rates.

Taxi operators in Singapore last increased their fares in 2011.