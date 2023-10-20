Singapore hospitals struggle to meet demand for radiographers, pharmacists amid shortage in healthcare workers

Associate Professor Sharon Wong, the programme’s leader, said that while there is no shortage of applicants each year, it is challenging to shortlist candidates with the right calibre.

“To be a diagnostic radiographer, you need to have precision, the eye for detail. They also need to position patients, handle equipment settings and produce very clear and accurate images for diagnosis,” she said.

“They also need communication skills, and empathy and compassion, which are very important in the healthcare setting because we want to provide a positive experience for our patients.”

Third-year student Lerene Tong trained as a cardiac technologist before taking up the course.

She said she decided to switch her field of expertise as radiography is a meaningful profession to her.

“My experience as a cardiac tech helped me see that it is very important to have good diagnostics – it's crucial to saving patients’ lives. A good diagnostic versus a bad one could mean life or death for a patient. And this is why I chose (radiography),” she said.

Radiography is an increasingly sought-after skill. An internal survey by SIT found that its entire cohort of about 100 graduates last year found a job in the sector.

Prof Wong attributed it to a sector eager to fill vacant positions and the programme’s close links with the industry.

“The curriculum is crafted in conjunction with a close connection with industry partners. It is recognised by the AHPC. At the point of graduation, (our students) are actually (already) registered to perform as a professional radiographer in Singapore,” she said.

CHALLENGES IN ATTRACTING AND RETAINING STAFF

However, the healthcare industry is not without its challenges.

Ms Tong said that many of her colleagues often juggle a heavy patient load, and face exhaustion and fatigue.

She hopes more can be done to attract and retain talent in the sector, such as encouraging more respectful attitudes toward healthcare professions and better work environment including more rest hours.