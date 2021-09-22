NParks to release 360 new allotment gardening plots, applications open on Sep 24

SINGAPORE: Gardening enthusiasts can soon apply for one of 360 new allotment gardening plots that will be released by the National Parks Board (NParks) to cater to growing demand.

Applications open on Friday (Sep 24).

The new plots are located in eight parks: Bedok Town Park, Choa Chu Kang Park, Pasir Ris Park, Sengkang Riverside Park, Yishun Park, Jurong Central Park, Kallang Riverside Park and Tiong Bahru Park.

"Members of the public are encouraged to apply for the gardening plots nearest to their residence," said NParks in a media release on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of allotment garden plots in Singapore to more than 2,000 across 23 parks and gardens, it added.

The allotment gardens scheme was launched in 2016 to offer more gardening spaces closer to public housing estates. It is also part of Singapore's vision to be a "City in Nature", a key pillar of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, said NParks.