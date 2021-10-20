Allowing healthcare workers to go on leave will bring them 'much-needed relief': Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Healthcare workers in Singapore have been "under pressure" for the past 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and allowing them to go on leave will provide "much-needed relief", said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Speaking alongside Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at a press conference, Mr Ong noted that it was important to take care of the well-being of healthcare workers and that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has started to roster them to go on leave towards the end of the year.

"They have been really under pressure for the last 20-plus months," he said.

"I think most, if not all of them, have not even taken leave. Our foreign nurses, and healthcare workers have not had a chance to see their family.

"So even though the workload is so high, and every (healthcare worker) is needed at their station, we do have to take care of their well-being as well, which is why MOH has also issued a circular to allow and to ask the (public healthcare) clusters to start rostering them to go on leave towards the end of this year, and I think it's much needed relief for the healthcare workers."

Mr Ong comments come a day after it was announced that healthcare workers can now apply for leave to travel overseas and resume work when they return.



"With immediate effect, MOH will lift the suspension on overseas leave application for all healthcare workers," said Ministry of Health Holdings (MOHH) in a circular on Tuesday.

MOHH, the holding company of Singapore's public healthcare groups, said its review of the overseas travel guidelines was in line with the Government's streamlined protocols and new vaccinated travel lanes announced on Oct 9.