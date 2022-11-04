Giving people a voice with technology: How an ALS patient continues to speak and work

SINGAPORE: When Mr Toh Kok Peng was diagnosed with a debilitating motor neurone disease that would gradually rob him of all voluntary control of the muscles in his body, he found himself needing to find a way to retain his ability to speak.

He remembered watching Stephen Hawking, who had the same disease - Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - using a digital voice.

That prompted him to reach out to the speech therapy team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), who helped him with a device that would help him continue communicating.

Mr Toh, who spoke to CNA938 during a Tech Talk segment using alternative augmentative communication (AAC), said he started using eye gaze technology very early on. AAC refers to all of the ways that someone communicates besides talking and can include the use of such technology.

“I had the time, patience and strength to configure my setup for the entire system of my laptop and monitor to suit my needs and this allowed me to gradually adapt (to) my progressive disability and leverage on AAC to continue my work,” the 38-year-old said.

Ms Tan Xuet Ying, a senior speech therapist at TTSH who was on the radio show alongside Mr Toh, explained the technology behind his AAC.