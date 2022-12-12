Ex-NSF who harassed teachers, stalked Navy superiors and insulted nurse gives up appeal

SINGAPORE: A former national serviceman who harassed his teachers, stalked his Navy superiors and insulted a nurse has discontinued his appeal and will serve his jail term of 15 weeks.

A district court ordered Alvin Seah, 24, to surrender on Monday (Dec 12) morning to commence serving his sentence.

He had initially intended to appeal against his sentence, but discontinued his appeal.

Seah was sentenced in November after pleading guilty to eight charges including insulting the modesty of a person, unlawful stalking and using abusive words against a public servant. Another five charges were considered in sentencing.

He was an NSF with the Republic of Singapore Navy at the time of the offences, court documents stated. However, CNA understands he is no longer an NSF.

His crimes included pretending to be his former secondary school teacher in a Telegram chat group and offering sexual services with her contact number.

He also sent a photo of naked men to another teacher and sent an email blast to about 50 staff members at his former school. The email included an image of a third teacher's face superimposed onto an image of a naked woman.

Seah also stalked his Navy supervisor in August 2020. This was after the latter found out that Seah was moonlighting as a Grab Hitch driver and flagged it to a superior.

When Seah found out he was posted to be a storeman, he became unhappy and asked a head of manpower to post him to another unit which did not require him to do anything.

When this did not happen, Seah harassed the head of manpower and threatened to puncture her car tyre, write on her car and harass her family.

He was sentenced to six months' jail by a military court but harassed the same victim again when he was released in March 2022.

That same month, he went to Sengkang General Hospital's Accident and Emergency Department complaining of chest pains.

A nurse who keyed in his details in the hospital's computer system saw previous notes saying Seah had a history of asking female nurses to apply cream on his private parts.

She arranged for a male colleague to attend to Seah and told her female colleagues on duty to be careful of him.

However, Seah inadvertently saw the comments under his profile in the computer system and began shouting at the nurse, asking why she had put in such comments.

He then took out his phone and began taking a video of the nurse, while saying the following insulting words: "Flat chest", "Changi Airport runway" and "I'm at the airport already, Changi Airport there, I'm going to board the plane, I have seen the airport runway, that's why I video."