Alvin Tan calls out Jamus Lim for omitting facts, creating 'unwarranted' impression that AVS was not thorough

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) have the responsibility to steward information and present “a full picture as possible”, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan said in parliament on Tuesday (May 5) as he called out Workers’ Party’s (WP) Jamus Lim for giving incomplete facts in a speech last month.

In his response, the Sengkang GRC MP said it was his role to raise concerns of the lived experience of his residents, adding that prior to the delivery of the speech, he had checked to see that he was “faithfully representing a case”.

During the debate on the Veterinary Practice Bill on Apr 8, Associate Professor Lim gave an anecdote of an aggrieved resident’s experience reporting an incident to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

The resident had filed a complaint against a vet as her dog died after a medical procedure, which she claimed she did not provide informed consent for.

The resident had alleged that key documents submitted to AVS for investigation did not appear to be independently verified for authenticity, which undermined her confidence in the accountability of the process, he said.

On Tuesday, Mr Tan rose to seek a clarification on the anecdote, stating that he had checked on the resident’s case following Assoc Prof Lim’s speech.

He found that what was presented to parliament had left an “unfair” impression that undermined the credibility and professionalism of the public officers, adding that the WP MP had been kept in the loop during the investigative process.

“If member Jamus Lim had put all these facts before parliament and the public, it would have given parliament a fuller and more complete picture of the matter,” said Mr Tan.

“Instead, the impression he created was that AVS had not been thorough in its investigations. This is unwarranted. And it is not fair to the AVS officers.”

Mr Tan’s clarification came after Assoc Prof Lim retracted a separate claim he made during a Mar 5 debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's budget.

Assoc Prof Lim had mistakenly cited “forgone income” as an objection to converting car parks into pickleball courts, later correcting it to “forgone space.” He added that the Housing and Development Board takes into account whether there are enough parking lots to meet demand.