Alvin Tan, Ng Wai King appointed to MAS board of directors

SINGAPORE: Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan and managing partner of law firm WongPartnership Ng Wai King have been appointed to the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) board of directors.

Their appointments will take effect on Nov 22 and run until May 31, 2024, the central bank said on Friday (Nov 19).

Mr Tan is also the Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth.

Before joining the Government in September 2020, Mr Tan worked at LinkedIn, Facebook and Goldman Sachs, MAS said.

Mr Ng is a member of the National University of Singapore board of trustees, the Singapore Institute of Directors governing council and the Lakeside Family Services management committee.

He is also a director on the boards of Wah Hin & Company and the Singapore Institute of Legal Education.

The MAS board of directors is chaired by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong serving as deputy chairman.

Among the other members of the board are Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Attorney-General Lucien Wong, MAS managing director Ravi Menon and Ministry of Trade and Industry special adviser Lim Hng Kiang.