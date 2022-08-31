'There is no excuse': Singapore swimmer Amanda Lim apologises after given stern warning by CNB

In response to queries from CNA, Lim said that she would do her best to be a "better version" of herself.

“To all my supporters, family and friends, I am deeply sorry for my actions. There is no excuse and I will take the warning given to me seriously and reflect on my mistakes,” she said in a statement.

“My swimming career has been filled with many ups and downs over the past decade. Throughout the wins and losses, I’ve always strived to be better in and out of the pool.”

Lim has represented Singapore for more than a decade, winning multiple Southeast Asian Games medals. She also recently competed at the Commonwealth Games.

SportSG noted that Lim and Schooling are currently national carded athletes who receive support from the agency.

"All TeamSG athletes are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct as representatives of Singapore on the sporting world stage, at all times. Unlawful or unsportsmanlike conduct will not be condoned," said SportSG.

"SportSG intends to thoroughly review the circumstances behind these cases, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken thereafter."

It added that the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) will also be reviewing appropriate actions on their part.

Lim added: “I will continue to work fully with Sport Singapore for the next steps to be taken and do my best to become a better version of myself.”

SSA president Mark Chay said the association is disappointed with Lim's and Schooling's actions.

"Drugs have no place in our society and we take a zero-tolerance stance towards illegal drug use.

"This message, along with the expectations for our national athletes to uphold the highest standards of conduct, will be strongly reinforced amongst our community through our national coaches and affiliates.

"Together with SportSG and stakeholders, we will review the facts of the case and determine appropriate steps to take."

Schooling confessed to taking cannabis overseas in May when he was on short-term disruption from full-time National Service (NS) to train and participate in the SEA Games, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday.

Following existing protocol, Schooling will be placed on a supervised urine test regime for six months. All SAF personnel who test positive during this regime will be charged and sentenced accordingly, said MINDEF.

He will also no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS.