New ambulance traffic priority system for life-threatening cases activated 76 times in three months

SINGAPORE: A new ambulance traffic priority system was activated 76 times during life-threatening emergencies for three routes near Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) over a three-month period.

It reduced the time taken to send the patients to the hospital by an average of 1 minute and 40 seconds, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a press release on Saturday (Nov 23).

This was according to data collected from Jul 15 to Oct 15 during the first phase of implementation.

The system, which was co-developed by the SCDF, Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Home Team Science and Technology Agency, uses an in-vehicle device to "activate priority passage" for ambulances at traffic junctions near hospitals.

Phase one of the system's implementation involved two ambulances operating from Jurong Fire Station and one from Bukit Batok Fire Station.

“The implementation of phase 1 of the traffic priority system has shown encouraging results, where there was an observable reduction in the time needed to convey patients with life-threatening emergencies to the hospital," said SCDF chief medical officer Hong Dehan.

"Every second saved can be the difference between life and death, particularly for cases of cardiac arrest, trauma or stroke. This capability will allow us to save valuable time by enabling faster conveyance of patients to the hospital, potentially improving patient outcomes and their chances of survival.”

WHAT IS THE SYSTEM?

The traffic priority system, which was announced during the SCDF’s Workplan Seminar earlier this year, is for emergency ambulances that are within the "final mile" when taking a patient to a hospital.

Designated traffic junctions near hospitals are installed with roadside equipment - used to send and receive messages from nearby vehicles - that is linked to the traffic light controller.