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Amos Yee gets fresh charges for indecent comments, promoting racial disharmony
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Amos Yee gets fresh charges for indecent comments, promoting racial disharmony

Amos Yee gets fresh charges for indecent comments, promoting racial disharmony

Amos Yee arrives at the State Courts on Aug 26, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)

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Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
26 Aug 2026 09:46AM
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SINGAPORE: Online commentator Amos Yee Pang Sang on Wednesday (Aug 26) received four fresh charges linked to posts he made this year about race and children.

This brings his total number of charges to seven, including three for allegedly dodging National Service (NS).

The 27-year-old Singaporean is accused of making two posts on his blog in April and uploading a video to X in May in which he commented on alleged racial discrimination in Singapore.

In a post on his blog in late June, Yee allegedly stated that children were capable of consenting to sexual acts and advocated for the abolition of laws governing the age at which children can consent to such acts.

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X took down the video after police issued a direction requiring it to do so. Police also directed Yee to remove the posts from his blog.

Yee was originally charged with NS enlistment offences after being deported to Singapore from the United States in March.

He was set to plead guilty to the NS-related charges in September, but the hearing has been vacated as of Wednesday and refixed for a pre-trial conference on Sep 18.

Yee, who has been active online since his return to Singapore, is represented by Mr Divanan Narkunan.

NS defaulters can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$10,000, or both, per charge.

For promoting racial disharmony, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

For making an indecent communication likely to cause alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act, an offender can be fined up to S$5,000.

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Source: CNA/rk

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Amos Yee Courts
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