Amos Yee remanded in US on child porn and grooming charges as special prosecutor, lawyer negotiate resolution

SINGAPORE: A resolution is being negotiated between a special prosecutor and a lawyer for Singaporean Amos Yee, who has been remanded by a court in the United States.

Yee appeared via Zoom before a Chicago court early Thursday morning (Oct 21), Singapore time, for a short hearing. The 22-year-old faces 18 charges, including grooming, indecently soliciting a child, and possession of child pornography.

The public defender – a lawyer employed by the state in a criminal trial to represent a defendant who is unable to afford legal assistance – told the court the case was being prosecuted by a special prosecutor, who was not available for the hearing.

“He and I are negotiating a resolution for this case,” she said, adding that she would call Yee after hearing from the prosecutor about the negotiations.

According to the Legal Information Institute, a special prosecutor is one who is independent of an office that would normally exercise jurisdiction in a criminal investigation.

This is to avoid potential conflicts of interest or to facilitate subject matter area expertise. They are sometimes called to prosecute high profile cases.

Yee, who has been in remand for about a year, is set to come before the court again next month.