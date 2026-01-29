Anchorpoint mall up for sale at S$295 million

SINGAPORE: Anchorpoint mall at Alexandra Road is up for sale with a guide price set at S$295 million (US$234 million).

The freehold mall, located opposite Ikea, comprises a total strata area of 110,373 square feet, alongside a standalone two-storey conservation building.

This is the latest suburban retail mall being offered for sale. Recent transactions included Kinex, Bukit Panjang Plaza and The Clementi Mall.

"This trend is driven by the combination of high yields, strong fundamentals and stable, defensive cash flow these properties deliver," said Mr Clemence Lee, executive director of capital markets, Singapore, at CBRE.