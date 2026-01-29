Logo
Anchorpoint mall up for sale at S$295 million
Anchorpoint mall at Alexandra Road is up for sale with a guide price set at S$295 million. (Photo: CBRE)

Firdaus Hamzah
29 Jan 2026 11:38AM
SINGAPORE: Anchorpoint mall at Alexandra Road is up for sale with a guide price set at S$295 million (US$234 million).

The freehold mall, located opposite Ikea, comprises a total strata area of 110,373 square feet, alongside a standalone two-storey conservation building.

This is the latest suburban retail mall being offered for sale. Recent transactions included Kinex, Bukit Panjang Plaza and The Clementi Mall.

"This trend is driven by the combination of high yields, strong fundamentals and stable, defensive cash flow these properties deliver," said Mr Clemence Lee, executive director of capital markets, Singapore, at CBRE.

 

CBRE, the marketing agent, said Anchorpoint mall is "well-positioned for exponential growth" given the government's rejuvenation initiatives. These include several upcoming residential developments and the upgrading of Alexandra Hospital.

The guide price of S$295 million translates to approximately S$3,751 per square foot on its existing net lettable area.

The sale will be conducted via an expression of interest exercise, which closes on Mar 10, 2026, at 3pm.

Source: CNA/fh(gs)

