At least S$1.2 million lost to Android malware scams involving travel package ads

Victims would download and install the APK file which would enable the scammers to access their devices remotely to steal their banking credentials and passwords.

Victims could also be instructed to input their internet banking login details into a fake banking window in the app or be asked to make PayNow or bank transfers for the booking fees.

The victims would later discover unauthorised transactions from their banking accounts.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

SPF said that members of the public can protect themselves from such scams by installing the ScamShield app and antivirus apps, and keeping these apps updated so that they can detect the latest malware.

They should also ensure that their devices' operating systems and applications are updated regularly with the latest security patches.

The police also advised members of the public to disable "install unknown app" or app installation from "unknown sources" in their phone settings, and not to grant permission to persistent pop-ups that ask for access to their devices' hardware or data.

They were also reminded to only download and install applications from official app stores such as the Google Play Store for Android devices.

"Be wary if asked to download unknown apps in order to purchase items or services on social media platforms," SPF said.

"Check the developer information on the app listing as well as the number of downloads and user reviews to ensure it is reputable and legitimate."