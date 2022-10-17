Grab driver dies after accident at Ang Mo Kio junction; 40th workplace fatality in 2022

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old Grab driver died on Sunday (Oct 16) after an accident in Ang Mo Kio involving a car, a lorry and a bus.

It is the 40th workplace fatality this year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Grab driver was ferrying a passenger along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Buangkok Green. He was making a discretionary right turn at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 when a lorry travelling in the opposite direction collided with his car at about 1pm.

The Grab driver was taken unconscious to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His passenger, a 33-year-old woman, and the lorry driver were conscious when they were taken to hospital, said the police.

"The 55-year-old male lorry driver and a 65-year-old male bus driver are assisting with police investigations," they added.

CNA has contacted Grab for more information.

There has been an increase in the number of workplace fatalities. The 40 fatalities reported so far this year exceed the figure of 37 reported for the whole of last year.

It prompted the Manpower Ministry to impose a mandatory safety time-out last month for companies in higher-risk sectors.