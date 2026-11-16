Ang Mo Kio residents face longer walks, route disruptions from traffic changes around AMK Hub
Area residents told CNA on Monday (Nov 16) that the new pedestrian routes were confusing or more tiring, while motorists dealt with longer waiting times and unexpected detours.
SINGAPORE: A temporary reconfiguration of traffic flow around AMK Hub has residents and pedestrians in the area facing heightened inconvenience and confusion.
Some residents were still getting used to longer walking routes and new access arrangements, while others said they had not known about the changes beforehand.
The temporary measures, which started on Saturday (Nov 14), include a bus-only stretch along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, fewer westbound lanes, a relocated pedestrian crossing and the closure of ground-level access to an overhead bridge.
When CNA visited the area on Monday (Nov 16), several pedestrians were seen stopping to work out alternative routes and approaching traffic marshals for directions.
A resident who gave her name as Mdm Loh said it was the first morning she had encountered the new arrangements.
She had tried to make her usual way from her housing block towards AMK Hub but found it blocked, forcing her to turn back and find another way around.
She told CNA that she recalled previous diversions being made known with "a lot of posters".
"This one, I'm not sure why I didn't see anything," she said, adding that she simply might not have passed through areas where notices were displayed.
The traffic changes were introduced to make space for investigation and recovery works after unexpected underground ground anchors disrupted tunnelling for the Cross Island Line.
The reconfiguration is expected to remain in place for about 18 months, until May 2028.
Also caught off-guard by the changes was a friend of Mdm Loh's heading to church that morning. According to Mdm Loh, her friend took about 10 minutes longer to complete his journey on foot after having difficulty working out an exit from AMK Hub.
Still, Mdm Loh said the changes did not affect her greatly and she had few concerns if the works were ultimately for the improvement of the area.
Another area resident, Mr Lee, had also come out on Monday to get a better sense of the new layout after the pedestrian crossing he usually uses was relocated some 70m up the road.
The change will make it less convenient for him to cross Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 to buy dinner from a coffee shop, something the 68-year-old does regularly.
"I will stop going for now; it's too far," he said. "Maybe I'll explore options inside of AMK Hub instead."
The changes are similarly more cumbersome for Ms Fong Chok Moey, who goes grocery shopping at the mall every two to three days and often uses a trolley.
"The new crossing is a bit far… It is more troublesome, especially if we use the overhead bridge instead as there is no escalator down," she said.
CNA observed several people walking towards the former pedestrian crossing before realising it was no longer in use.
Some lingered briefly, before heading towards either the overhead bridge, about 30m away, or the relocated crossing.
At the main pick-up and drop-off point of AMK Hub, one traffic marshal was seen helping elderly pedestrians down the stairs from the mall, assisting them into taxis and answering questions from passers-by.
Other marshals further along the exit were directing vehicles out of the area.
The marshals are among measures LTA said it would deploy to manage the new arrangements, alongside signs to guide pedestrians and commuters through the affected area.
It said barrier-free accessibility would be maintained and temporary covered linkways provided along diverted routes where possible, while alternative access to the overhead bridge is available through Level 2 of AMK Hub during mall operating hours.
In a social media post, LTA said it had spent the past month meeting residents and nearby business owners to explain the upcoming traffic changes.
The authority has also said it will monitor traffic conditions closely following the reconfiguration and may make further adjustments where necessary.
COMMUTERS LESS AFFECTED, DRIVERS FACE DETOURS
For commuters transferring between the Ang Mo Kio bus interchange and MRT station, the changes appeared to have little impact, with the walking route connecting the two remaining unchanged.
LTA has also said access to bus stops along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 will not be affected.
For motorists, however, the eastbound carriageway between the AMK Hub pick-up and drop-off point and the junction with Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 is now out of bounds.
It has been converted to a bus-only lane, while the westbound carriageway has been reduced from three lanes to two.
Access to the AMK Hub basement car park and its pick-up and drop-off point remains open, although the ingress and egress arrangements for the latter have changed.
LTA said motorists entering AMK Hub during peak periods should expect a longer queue and about 10 to 15 minutes of additional travel time.
Mr Alex Neo, 40, who owns an optical shop in the area, called this a "very messy" period of transition for motorists in the area still unused to the reconfiguration.
During his morning drive to work from his residence in Hougang, he saw drivers enter the stretch that had become bus-only before realising they could not continue and turning back out, which he said contributed to congestion.
At about 10.45am, he encountered a delay while trying to make his usual right turn from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 into a nearby car park. He said the green right-turn signal did not appear for some time, leaving a queue of cars waiting to turn.
"I was (waiting) there for 10 minutes," he said. "In the end, all these cars that were queuing had to go further down and make a U-turn to come back in."
He expects the situation to improve as drivers become more familiar with the changes.
He added that clearer and more prominent signs placed before motorists reach the affected stretch would help make the new routes easier to follow.
MIXED MOOD AMONG BUSINESSES
Despite his motoring concerns, Mr Neo was less worried about the impact the traffic reconfiguration would have on his business.
He said his optical shop draws customers from across Singapore rather than relying heavily on passing foot traffic, and did not expect the new arrangements to affect it significantly.
Other businesses meanwhile said it was too early to judge the impact.
Mr Cross Brown of Villa Creamery, which has an outlet located on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, said he learnt about the reconfiguration through a notification on his vehicle's on-board unit and had not noticed any obvious change in customer traffic so far.
"It's not a super drastic change. Most people or regulars who go there already know the main Ang Mo Kio area is full of construction," he said.
"It's a bit early to tell. I just hope there won't be a big change."
For Mr Muhammad Mustakim, 35, construction in the area had already been affecting his business at Cheng San Community Club for the past few months.
He said customers driving over sometimes had difficulty finding his cafe, Meadowbrew, because road changes were not always reflected on navigation apps. It's not uncommon for him to receive calls from customers asking for directions.
Mr Mustakim, who rides a motorcycle himself, said he had not been aware of the latest traffic reconfiguration before speaking to CNA.
About half of Meadowbrew's customers drive, while the rest come from within the area, he added.
Despite it being early days, he is still concerned that added inconvenience from the reconfiguration could drag on business.
"If they don't choose to come because it's a hassle… then of course it's worrying for us."
Some regular customers had already been visiting less often in recent months, he said, although it was difficult to tell whether construction was the reason.
With routes in the area continuing to change, the cafe is considering making a video showing customers how to get there.
Most residents CNA spoke to were similarly prepared to adapt to the new arrangements.
Ms Pan Peck Yar, who is in her 70s, said an extra 15 minutes of walking could be tiring for elderly residents like herself.
However, she added, there was not much that could be done and that she would treat the extra walking as exercise.
"There is no choice. We will all have to show some mutual understanding."