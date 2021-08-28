All residents at Ang Mo Kio block to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after 9 cases detected

SINGAPORE: All residents of Block 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after multiple infections were detected in households there.

Nine COVID-19 cases were detected in five households in the block so far, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Aug 28).

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine links and the source of transmission for the cases.

To uncover community infections, mandatory testing for all residents of 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 will take place at the void deck of the block on Sunday from 9am to 4pm, said the ministry.

Testing is optional for those who have already tested negative for COVID-19 from Aug 25 onwards, MOH added.