Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

All residents at Ang Mo Kio block to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after 9 cases detected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

All residents at Ang Mo Kio block to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after 9 cases detected

Testing is optional for those who have already tested negative for COVID-19 from Aug 25 onwards, said the Ministry of Health.

All residents at Ang Mo Kio block to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after 9 cases detected

Screenshot of Block 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. (Photo: Google Street View)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
28 Aug 2021 07:45PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 07:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: All residents of Block 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing after multiple infections were detected in households there.

Nine COVID-19 cases were detected in five households in the block so far, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Aug 28).

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine links and the source of transmission for the cases.

To uncover community infections, mandatory testing for all residents of 113 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 will take place at the void deck of the block on Sunday from 9am to 4pm, said the ministry.

Testing is optional for those who have already tested negative for COVID-19 from Aug 25 onwards, MOH added. 

Related:

All residents were reminded to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes. Leaflets were also distributed and SMS notifications were sent to the residents to provide them with more information. 

MOH also advised residents to monitor their health closely and to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell. 

"Those who are awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible," said the Health Ministry. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/lk(ta)

Related Topics

COVID-19 MOH Ang Mo Kio

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us