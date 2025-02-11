Ang Mo Kio cat abductions: Prosecution appeals against jail term for man who fatally abused cats
A judge sentenced Barrie Lin Pengli to 14 months in prison after calling the prosecution's proposed jail term of 24 months "somewhat excessive".
SINGAPORE: Prosecutors are appealing against a 14-month jail term imposed on a man who abused five cats in Ang Mo Kio, and killed two of them by throwing them from height.
The lawyer for Barrie Lin Pengli, 32, is also filing a cross-appeal to oppose the prosecution’s application, a court heard on Tuesday (Feb 11).
Prosecutors had sought 24 months' jail for Lin, calling his actions one of Singapore's worst cases of animal cruelty.
Lin’s lawyer Azri Imran Tan had asked for not more than 10 months' jail, primarily citing Lin’s major depressive disorder, which was found to have contributed to his offences.
The sentencing judge called the jail term sought by the prosecution “somewhat excessive”, while recognising that Lin’s “horrific” actions deserved punishment even though he had a mental condition.
Lin was sentenced on Feb 7 after pleading guilty in October 2024.
He appeared in court with his head shaven on Tuesday, and chose to start serving his sentence while the appeals are pending.
Over a year and eight months, Lin abused five cats – killing two of them, severely injuring another, and trapping the remaining two in “suffocating conditions”.
He would roam public housing estates in Ang Mo Kio whenever he felt frustrated and troubled, where he knew there were more community cats.
He started abusing cats in late 2019, escalating from kicking the animals to trapping them in waterproof bags.
Around 3.30am on Apr 21, 2020, he killed one black-and-white cat by dropping it from the 12th floor of Block 572, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.
On May 15, 2020, also around 3.30am, he threw a dark-coloured cat off the eighth floor of Block 645, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.
When he went to the ground floor to check on the cat, he found that it was still alive. He stomped hard on its neck, killing it.
On both occasions, Lin threw the carcasses away.
After being arrested and released on bail, Lin reoffended on Dec 26, 2021 by catching a cat and slamming it against a wall, before he lost his grip and the animal fled.
Lin had received psychological treatment by that time, and admitted to wanting to “test if he could control his urges to hurt cats”.
This cat was rescued by community cat feeders. It was hospitalised and received surgery at a vet.
Prosecutors relied on the case of Yeo Poh Kwee for their sentencing position for Lin.
Yeo was convicted of running down about 20 floors of stairs while dragging his poodle, which was on a leash, and abandoning it.
The dog hit walls, floors and stairs along the way, and died after suffering multiple injuries.
In 2017, Yeo was given the maximum jail term of 18 months for animal cruelty. This was the stiffest punishment ever given for that offence, and formed part of his total sentence of 20 months’ jail.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Regina Lim argued that Lin abused more animals than Yeo over a longer period of time, took pains to hide his offences, and reoffended while on bail.
When arguing for his sentence, she cited the “deliberate and deplorable brutality” of Lin’s actions, the significant degree of harm and the strong public interest in ensuring that animals are not abused.
However, Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh said that Yeo’s case was not helpful for sentencing Lin as the two offenders differed in culpability and harm caused.
Appeals against decisions made by the State Courts are heard in the High Court.
The maximum punishment for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal is 18 months in jail, a S$15,000 (US$11,000) fine, or both.