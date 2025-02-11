Ang Mo Kio cat abductions: Prosecution appeals against jail term for man who fatally abused cats

SINGAPORE: Prosecutors are appealing against a 14-month jail term imposed on a man who abused five cats in Ang Mo Kio, and killed two of them by throwing them from height.

The lawyer for Barrie Lin Pengli, 32, is also filing a cross-appeal to oppose the prosecution’s application, a court heard on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Prosecutors had sought 24 months' jail for Lin, calling his actions one of Singapore's worst cases of animal cruelty.

Lin’s lawyer Azri Imran Tan had asked for not more than 10 months' jail, primarily citing Lin’s major depressive disorder, which was found to have contributed to his offences.

The sentencing judge called the jail term sought by the prosecution “somewhat excessive”, while recognising that Lin’s “horrific” actions deserved punishment even though he had a mental condition.

Lin was sentenced on Feb 7 after pleading guilty in October 2024.

He appeared in court with his head shaven on Tuesday, and chose to start serving his sentence while the appeals are pending.

Over a year and eight months, Lin abused five cats – killing two of them, severely injuring another, and trapping the remaining two in “suffocating conditions”.

He would roam public housing estates in Ang Mo Kio whenever he felt frustrated and troubled, where he knew there were more community cats.

He started abusing cats in late 2019, escalating from kicking the animals to trapping them in waterproof bags.