Road changes around AMK Hub for 18 months after unexpected obstructions halt MRT tunnelling works

SINGAPORE: Traffic arrangements around AMK Hub will be reconfigured for about 18 months from Nov 14, after unexpected obstructions were found during tunnelling works for the Cross Island Line (CRL).

The changes along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 are expected to remain in place until May 2028, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Oct 16) that it would deploy measures to manage traffic and minimise inconvenience for motorists, commuters and residents.

According to LTA, the 18-month timeline is based on current assessments and may be adjusted as recovery works progress.

AMK Hub is connected to Ang Mo Kio MRT station and the bus interchange.

To ensure the safety of road users and provide enough working space for investigations and recovery works, traffic flows along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 will change.

The eastbound carriageway between the mall's pick-up and drop-off point and the junction with Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 will become a bus-only lane.

In the opposite direction, the westbound carriageway will be reduced from three lanes to two.