Man accused of murdering wife in Ang Mo Kio flat completes psychiatric observation, gets new lawyers

SINGAPORE: A man accused of murdering his wife in a flat in Ang Mo Kio last month has completed his psychiatric observation and will be remanded further.

Singaporean David Brian Chow Kwok-Hun, who appeared in court via video-link from his place of remand, also obtained a new set of lawyers on Wednesday (Feb 16), led by Withers KhattarWong's Shashi Nathan.

Chow, 33, is accused of committing murder by causing death to 30-year-old Isabel Elizabeth Francis. He was charged in hospital last month, and the charge sheet did not detail how the alleged crime was carried out.

He allegedly murdered his wife at about 7.40am on Jan 11 in a second-floor flat at Block 228B, Ang Mo Kio Street 23. Police said they were alerted to "a stabbing case" at the flat that morning.

Ms Francis was pronounced dead at the scene, while Chow was taken to hospital with injuries.

On Wednesday, the police prosecutor said Chow has completed his psychiatric observation. The prosecutor asked for a week's remand, and said the accused needs to be taken for scene revisits.

Mr Nathan, who is taking over the case with his colleagues Jeremy Pereira and Laura Yeo, said he had no objections.

"I place on record my gratitude to (the investigation officers) because they've given us the indulgence of letting Chow be seen by his parents for a very short time, just to give him some comfort," he said.

He said he would take instructions from Chow, whom he has not met yet, once investigations are complete.

Chow was remanded for a week with permission to be taken out for investigations and will return to court on Feb 23.

If convicted of murder, he could be sentenced to death.