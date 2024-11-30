Logo
Singapore

Man charged with murdering 67-year-old woman in Ang Mo Kio
The unit where a 67-year-old woman was found dead at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on Nov 29, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

30 Nov 2024 10:47AM
SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was on Saturday (Nov 30) charged with the murder of a 67-year-old woman who was found dead the day before at a flat in Ang Mo Kio.

Singaporean Ng Chen Heng is accused of causing the death of Lim Suan Lian between Nov 27 and 29 at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

He was arrested at the scene.

A note from the police indicating that a unit at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 has been locked for investigations. A 67-year-old woman was found dead in the unit on Nov 29, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
A 66-year-old man was arrested for murder after a 67-year-old woman was found dead at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 on Nov 29, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

The police said they were called to the case at about 1.25am on Friday.

When CNA arrived at the scene at 1.05pm, a yellow slip of paper was perched on a window grille at the flat, stating that it had been locked by the police for investigations.

Neighbours said that the suspect was often heard arguing with the victim and had been locked out of the house on multiple occasions.

A next-door neighbour who wanted to be known as Madam Rahimah told CNA that she had called the police multiple times when the fights became too "serious".

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Source: CNA/gs

