Man charged with murdering 67-year-old woman in Ang Mo Kio

The police said they were called to the case at about 1.25am on Friday.

When CNA arrived at the scene at 1.05pm, a yellow slip of paper was perched on a window grille at the flat, stating that it had been locked by the police for investigations.

Neighbours said that the suspect was often heard arguing with the victim and had been locked out of the house on multiple occasions.

A next-door neighbour who wanted to be known as Madam Rahimah told CNA that she had called the police multiple times when the fights became too "serious".

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.