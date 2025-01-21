Ang Mo Kio HDB murder: 66-year-old suspect taken by police to crime scene
Ng Chen Heng is accused of causing the death of Lim Suan Lian between Nov 27 and Nov 29 at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.
SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old Singaporean man charged with the murder of a 67-year-old woman was taken back to the crime scene in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday (Jan 21).
Ng Chen Heng is accused of causing the death of Lim Suan Lian between Nov 27 and 29 at Block 125 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.
He was charged with Lim’s murder on Nov 30.
Ng arrived at the Ang Mo Kio block at around 9.07am in a white van. He was dressed in a red polo shirt, dark shorts, with his arms and legs in black restraints.
Accompanied by five plain-clothes officers, he was subsequently escorted up to the fourth floor.
A police cordon spanning eight units was set up to block off an area in front of the unit where the crime allegedly occurred. Uniformed police officers stationed on each end of the cordon guarded the scene.
Ng and the officers were in the unit for more than two hours, before getting into the same white van and leaving the scene.
Neighbours said that the suspect was often heard arguing with the victim and had been locked out of the house on multiple occasions.
The offence of murder carries the death penalty.