New AMK Hub library will be more accessible but may be more crowded, library patrons say

SINGAPORE: Retiree Betty Goh visits Ang Mo Kio Public Library every morning from Monday to Friday. She lives two bus stops away and visits the library to read the newspapers and books as part of her daily routine.

Come 2026, Ms Goh and other regular patrons of Ang Mo Kio Public Library will have to go to AMK Hub for their fix of books and a quiet, air-conditioned space. The National Library Board (NLB) confirmed on Jul 1 that the library branch will relocate next year.

The 67-year-old told CNA that she had already heard rumours about the move before it was officially announced, adding that other regulars at the library had discussed it, too.

“I like it because it’s not very crowded. There’s always space to sit down and it’s really nearby for me,” she told CNA in Mandarin, adding that she intends to continue going to the library every day after it relocates.

“We’ll have to see how when it moves. Maybe it’ll be smaller because it’ll be in a mall, then there might not be a lot of space to sit.”

In a Facebook post confirming the move, NLB did not disclose details such as the size of the relocated library, and said that further details would be provided when they are ready.

The library opened in 1985, and was refurbished and reopened in 2003. Patrons, who mostly live in the area, said they have been going to the library for a long time.

In its Facebook post, NLB said the mall's "convenient connection" to Ang Mo Kio MRT station and bus interchange would enhance the library's accessibility.

“Along with greater connectivity, patrons can look forward to enjoying a refreshed library experience at the new space,” the post read.

The new library will see tall wall bookshelves and design features inspired by iconic Ang Mo Kio landmarks. Patrons can also look forward to new immersive and interactive experiences, NLB said in its post.

Ang Mo Kio Public Library will continue to operate as usual at its current site at 4300 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 until its relocation.

At its current site, the two-storey library has about 50 tables that can be booked for use. There are also benches and single-seat sofas that patrons can use, as well as an activity room and a quiet reading room.

When CNA visited at lunchtime on Wednesday, about half of the tables were in use, and several people were using the multimedia stations. Others, mostly older patrons, were sat at the benches and sofas reading books or using their phones.

Mr Vincent Ong, 71, will also have to change his daily routine when the library moves. The retiree had not heard about the relocation before speaking to CNA.

“There’s no space at AMK Hub. Unless they’re putting it at the top floor where the cinema used to be,” he added.

Every morning, Mr Ong goes to the library to read newspapers and “do some research”. After that, the Ang Mo Kio resident has his lunch and goes swimming nearby.

The current Ang Mo Kio Public Library is quite old, he added, saying that other libraries like the one at Nex are better resourced. “The space, the environment is much better.”

While Mr Ong is worried that the new site at AMK Hub will be smaller, the footfall at its current spot is low and the library seems to have fewer books available.

“Other libraries might have three (of the same) book, here only one book.”

Despite his concerns, he plans to continue going to the library after it moves to AMK Hub.

“I need to change my lifestyle. For me, I need to adjust it because it’s become my hobby. Every day I come here to pass the time.”

According to patrons CNA spoke to, the library gets more crowded before examination periods and during the school holidays, when parents with children or students flock there. Sometimes, preschool teachers also bring their students to the library, said Ms Goh.

Housewife Elaine Yeo, who was at the library to borrow books for her five-year-old grandson, said the new location at AMK Hub would be even more convenient for her.

While she does take her grandson to the library occasionally, more often she visits by herself or with her husband to borrow and return books for him.

“It’ll probably get smaller but the space doesn’t matter that much to me. Singapore is already so small and having a library nearby is so convenient,” she added.