Ang Mo Kio residents to get new bus service, more sheltered linkways

SINGAPORE: Ang Mo Kio residents will get a number of estate enhancements, including more sheltered linkways and a new bus service, it was announced on Saturday (Mar 15).

Speaking at the Ang Mo Kio Town Council Masterplan launch exhibition, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlined past and future plans to further improve Ang Mo Kio.

These new plans include a new bus service, 138M. This service was launched on Saturday morning and aims to make it easier for residents, especially the elderly and less mobile, to go to and from Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic from the bus interchange, said Mr Lee.

The loop service will call at the bus stop that is nearest to the polyclinic, without commuters having to cross the road, according to an SBS Transit poster. It will operate at a frequency of 30 minutes from Ang Mo Kio bus interchange.

“Our residents have been waiting for this for a long time, we’ve pushed hard for it, finally we’ve got it and I’m glad it’s here,” Mr Lee said.

"Ang Mo Kio should be a good place, a happy place, a healthy place to live."