Actual compensation for Ang Mo Kio SERS residents about 7.5% higher than expected: HDB

SINGAPORE: The actual compensation for Ang Mo Kio residents identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) is about 7.5 per cent higher than expected, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Wednesday (Nov 9).

Close to 90 per cent of SERS households have also been successful in applying for a new flat with their SERS rehousing benefits, HDB said in a media statement.

The higher actual compensations rates are largely caused by two factors. First, the conditions and extent of renovations, fittings and fixtures of flats after a physical inspection. HDB said that flats which are well-renovated and well-maintained command higher market values.

Second, the 7.5 per cent difference also reflects resale market movements between the time the estimates were prepared in February 2022 and the SERS announcement in April 2022.