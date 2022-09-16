1 in 5 Ang Mo Kio SERS households have applied for new flats: HDB

SINGAPORE: About 20 per cent of Ang Mo Kio households whose blocks are due for redevelopment have applied for a new flat in May and August sales exercises, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Sep 16).

In April, residents at Blocks 562 to 565 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 were informed that their blocks had been selected for the Selective En-bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS).

SERS, introduced in 1995, is part of the Government’s efforts to renew older housing estates. Under the scheme, residents are offered new homes nearby, while the old site will be redeveloped.

Besides buying a new flat at the designated replacement site, SERS flat owners can also take part in HDB’s Build-to-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises, buy a flat from HDB’s open booking of flats, or buy a resale flat from the open market, said HDB.

Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 SERS flat owners could apply for seven BTO projects launched in May and August with their SERS rehousing benefits and were given priority for allocation, with 10 per cent of the flat supply set aside for them.

The seven projects were Lakeside View, Yishun Beacon, and Kim Keat Heights, offered during the May BTO exercise, and Central Weave @ AMK, Keat Hong Grange, Woodlands South Plains and Sun Plaza Spring launched in the August exercise.