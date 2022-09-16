1 in 5 Ang Mo Kio SERS households have applied for new flats: HDB

SINGAPORE: About 20 per cent of Ang Mo Kio households whose blocks are due for redevelopment have applied for a new flat in May and August sales exercises, said the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Sep 16).
In April, residents at Blocks 562 to 565 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 were informed that their blocks had been selected for the Selective En-bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS).
SERS, introduced in 1995, is part of the Government’s efforts to renew older housing estates. Under the scheme, residents are offered new homes nearby, while the old site will be redeveloped.
Besides buying a new flat at the designated replacement site, SERS flat owners can also take part in HDB’s Build-to-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises, buy a flat from HDB’s open booking of flats, or buy a resale flat from the open market, said HDB.
Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 SERS flat owners could apply for seven BTO projects launched in May and August with their SERS rehousing benefits and were given priority for allocation, with 10 per cent of the flat supply set aside for them.
The seven projects were Lakeside View, Yishun Beacon, and Kim Keat Heights, offered during the May BTO exercise, and Central Weave @ AMK, Keat Hong Grange, Woodlands South Plains and Sun Plaza Spring launched in the August exercise.
To date, 117 out of 606 Ang Mo Kio SERS households have applied for a new flat in either the May or August 2022 BTO or SBF exercises, HDB said on Friday in response to media queries.
Among these households, 107 households applied for a BTO flat across six of the seven projects, with the exception of Keat Hong Grange.
Ten households applied for an SBF flat, which includes unsold units from past BTO launches, surplus flats from SERS projects and any flats repurchased by HDB.
Of the 94 households that applied for a flat in the August BTO exercise, 85 applied for a flat in Central Weave @ AMK.
"About nine in 10 applicants fall within the 10 per cent priority allocation quota, which means a vast majority of the Ang Mo Kio SERS households will be successful in their applications," said HDB.
Besides Central Weave at AMK, applications also exceeded the number of units set aside for SERS applicants at Woodlands South Plains.
But HDB said that those who are not balloted within the 10 per cent priority quota will get another chance of being balloted together with the public applicants.
Balloting is ongoing, and HDB will inform applicants of the ballot results at the end of September.
SERS households who are not successful in the ballot can still apply for new flats elsewhere in subsequent BTO and SBF exercises or open booking, said HDB. They also have the option of taking up a new flat at their designated site, or buying a resale flat.
"HDB will continue to provide personalised support for all SERS households and guide them on the available rehousing options, so that they can choose one that best suits their needs and budget," the Housing Board said.