'We'll see how it goes': Sentiments split among residents of Ang Mo Kio blocks picked for SERS

SINGAPORE: News about the redevelopment of four public housing blocks in Ang Mo Kio has been met with mixed sentiments among residents whom CNA spoke to.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) said on Thursday (Apr 7) that Blocks 562 to 565 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 will undergo the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) – the first such project since May 2018.

More than 600 households will have to move out, but they will be offered new replacement units at a site about 1km away, at Ang Mo Kio Drive.

For some residents who have been living there since the flats were completed in 1979, having to clear out is a bitter pill to swallow.

This was the case for 68-year-old Mdm Lim, whose family lives in a space equivalent to a five-room flat, after having combined two adjoining three-room units.

“I don’t want to move because I’ve spent so long here. I have a lot of friends here, and the air is good,” said Mdm Lim, who lives on a high floor.

In addition, the replacement flats – which range from two-room flexi to four-room units – will be smaller than her present one.

“We’ll see how it goes and if we can maybe get two units … We haven’t seen the layouts for the new units yet, but we’ll decide from there,” added Mdm Lim.