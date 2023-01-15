Ang Mo Kio town centre, swimming complex to be upgraded: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: As part of plans to rejuvenate Ang Mo Kio town, upgrades will be coming to the town centre and swimming complex, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Jan 14).

"Every year, we refresh our plans, we roll out ideas for new homes, improve schools, new parks, new cycling ways, new facilities, keeping everything up to date but this is a work which never ends," Mr Lee said at a development plan exhibition event in Ang Mo Kio.

The central spine of Ang Mo Kio town centre will be improved and made more barrier-free and accessible for people in wheelchairs and those who use personal mobility vehicles.

There will also be more sheltered rest areas and shade provided through planting more trees and landscaping, Mr Lee added.

"We will also work with the shops, to upgrade the facades and shopfronts, to make it a nice place to shop so people will come."

Work on the town centre will start "soon" after Chinese New Year, and should take 12 to 15 months to complete, said Mr Lee.

The swimming pool Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 will be made into an ActiveSG park. Shelter for the lap pool will be added, while other facilities such as a gym, studios and futsal and multipurpose courts will also arrive.