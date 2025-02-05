PSP’s Ang Yong Guan will not stand in next General Election amid suspension for professional misconduct
Dr Ang had contested in three previous General Elections.
SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) assistant secretary-general Ang Yong Guan will not participate in the upcoming General Election, the party said on Wednesday (Feb 5) after his suspension as a psychiatrist was extended.
Dr Ang, 70, was handed a three-year suspension by the Court of Three Judges after being found guilty of professional misconduct. He had appealed against a disciplinary tribunal's decision to suspend him for two years.
A PSP spokesperson said on Wednesday that the party accepts the court’s decision and has no further comment.
“Dr Ang Yong Guan has informed the party in January that when his current CEC (central executive committee) term ends next month, he will not seek reelection nor participate in the General Election,” the spokesperson added.
Dr Ang was found guilty in May last year of deviating from the relevant standards when prescribing various medications to a patient.
The case relates to a series of prescriptions for a patient named Quek Kiat Siong, who died four days after the last prescription was issued in 2012.
He was part of the Singapore Democratic Party team in 2011 that contested Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC), obtaining 39.92 per cent of the votes.
In 2015, he was part of the Singaporeans First team that took 22.29 per cent of the votes in Tanjong Pagar GRC. He was also the party's chairman at that time.
Five years later, he stood in the Marymount Single-Member Constituency under PSP's banner and obtained 44.96 per cent of the votes.
According to PSP’s website, Dr Ang has been a practising psychiatrist for more than 35 years.
When he was unveiled as a PSP candidate in 2020, it was also reported that he had served 17 years as the Singapore Armed Forces’ chief psychiatrist until 2003.